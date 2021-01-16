Super Science Saturday- Glow in the Dark Science

Akron Fossils & Science Center 2080 S Cleveland Massillon Rd , Copley, Ohio 44321

Super Science Saturday is a monthly, ALL DAY event filled with hands-on science activities exploring the month's theme. In addition to experiments, crafts, and activities throughout the day, guests receive a complimentary museum tour! Come all day or just for the activities you want. At only $15/person ($8 for members), this is the perfect learning experience for the whole family!

This month, we will be discovering the science behind the glow in the dark essence all around us!

Activities are for children in grades K-6. Children may be dropped off with a packed lunch to be eaten during the supervised break. Parents are also welcome to stay and observe. Guided tours of the science center exhibits are available throughout the day. Last tour begins at 3:30pm.

***We are now requiring preregistration and payment for all Super Science Saturday events. Due to the current economic condition, we need to have a rough estimate of attendance to plan for the correct amount of staff and supplies needed. Thank you for understanding. Visit akronfossils.org/super-science-Saturday to register.

Kids & Family
330-665-3466
