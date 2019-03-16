Super Science Saturday- Rad Reptiles

Akron Fossils & Science Center 2080 S Cleveland-Massillon Rd, Akron, Ohio 44321

Super Science Saturday is a monthly, ALL DAY event filled with hands-on science activities exploring the month's theme. In addition to experiments throughout the day, guests receive a complimentary museum tour and zip line (weather dependent). Come all day or just for the activities you want! At only $12/person, this is the perfect inexpensive learning experience for the whole family! Join us this month as we explore some rad reptiles and learn about their habitats, anatomy, physiology, and more.

Activities are for all ages. All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times. Each eligible participant (at least 48 inches tall with a signed release form) will receive one zip line ticket to use this day only. Guided tours of the science center exhibits are available throughout the day. Last tour begins at 3:30pm.

Akron Fossils & Science Center 2080 S Cleveland-Massillon Rd, Akron, Ohio 44321 View Map
3306653466
