Sweeney Todd (Musical)

Musical Suspense Thriller

September 29 through October 16, 2022

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards (including Best Musical) after its Broadway premiere over 40 years ago.

In this infamous tale, Sweeney Todd is an unjustly exiled barber who returns to nineteenth century London seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up...and the carnage has only just begun!