SWING DANCING @ THE RIALTO!

The Rialto Theatre

1000 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, OH 44314

WWW.THERIALTOTHEATRE.COM

Swing dancing on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month, starting at 8pm for $3. For those who do not know how to swing dance, have no fear! For only $5 more, we are offering a one hour lesson from 7-8pm so you can learn a few moves before the night begins. Also, you do not need to bring a dance partner to participate in the lesson, so there are no excuses. This is a great way to get out, meet new people, get a little exercise, and have fun all at the same time!

7-8pm Swing Lesson led by Rachel Itsell & Mike Arteno ($5)

8pm Dance ($3)

Lesson + Dance ($8)

And don’t forget Paninoteca is open now in The Rialto Living Room serving paninis, soups, desserts, and drinks Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To place a to-go order, call 330-510-1486