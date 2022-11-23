SWING DANCING @ THE RIALTO!

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

The Rialto Theatre

1000 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, OH 44314

Swing dancing on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month, starting at 8pm for $3. For those who do not know how to swing dance, have no fear! For only $5 more, we are offering a one hour lesson from 7-8pm so you can learn a few moves before the night begins. Also, you do not need to bring a dance partner to participate in the lesson, so there are no excuses. This is a great way to get out, meet new people, get a little exercise, and have fun all at the same time!

7-8pm Swing Lesson led by Rachel Itsell & Mike Arteno ($5)

8pm Dance ($3)

Lesson + Dance ($8)

And don’t forget Paninoteca is open now in The Rialto Living Room serving paninis, soups, desserts, and drinks Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To place a to-go order, call 330-510-1486

