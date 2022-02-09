Swing dancing on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, starting at 8pm for $3. For those who do not know how to swing dance, have no fear! For only $5 more, we are offering a one hour lesson from 7-8pm so you can learn a few moves before the night begins. Also, you do not need to bring a dance partner to participate in the lesson, so there are no excuses. This is a great way to get out, meet new people, get a little exercise, and have fun all at the same time! RSVP on Facebook!!