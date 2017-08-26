T-Rex Planet, the Ultimate Family Jurassic Adventure August 26 & 27, 2017 T-Rex Planet Jurassic Adventure, the largest most realistic Dinosaur event is coming to town. This fun filled family event will be at two locations, Shoppes at Willoughby Hills and the Chapel Hill Mall in Akron. With over 50 moving, breathing Dinosaurs and lots of hands on educational activities for the entire family.