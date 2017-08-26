T-Rex Planet, the Ultimate Family Jurassic Adventure August 26 & 27, 2017 T-Rex Planet Jurassic Adventure, the largest most realistic Dinosaur event is coming to town. This fun filled family event will be at two locations, Shoppes at Willoughby Hills and the Chapel Hill Mall in Akron. With over 50 moving, breathing Dinosaurs and lots of hands on educational activities for the entire family.
T Rex Planet Jurassic Adventure
Chapel Hill Mall 2000 Brittain Rd., Akron, Ohio 44310
Chapel Hill Mall 2000 Brittain Rd., Akron, Ohio 44310 View Map
Kids & Family
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Festivals & FairsMarket Night on Arlington
-
Friday
-
Talks & ReadingsPoetry in the Park
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“People, Places Things” Opening Reception
-
-
Rally in the Alley
-
The Alley behind Main Street Cafe , 17 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256
Saturday
-
National Dog Day Event
Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256
-
Medina Farmers Market presented by PNC
-
Medina Public Square
-
Talks & ReadingsPoetry in the Park
-
-
Kids & Family3rd Annual BrittFit Free Family Fitness Event
-
Sunday
-
Art & ExhibitionsToday’s Bride Bridal Show
-
-
Kids & FamilyT Rex Planet Jurassic Adventure
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatAdventures in Birding
-
-
Business & CareerYoung Professionals Meet Up/Mixer
-