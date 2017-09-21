T.ES.U. Open Walkthrough

Are you living life in search of its elusive moments of happiness?

“Nurture life's treasure hunt!”

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.

The official T.ES.U. search is on! Gather with the new “interested” to catch scenes/excerpts [acts 2 and 3] from the pilot season of an original, musically-dramatic, audiovisual production [“T.ES.U.” is pronounced tee-esz-u]; featuring an emotive mix of melodic 'pop-rock centered' story-songs, sci-fi comic graphics and scripted drama.

This regional beta open walkthrough is scheduled for September 21, 2017 from 7-7:35pm EDT. Interested adult supporters of music/arts/drama are welcome to stop by to check things out! [Parents and guardians are responsible for their own dependents.] For more details, please arrive at Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse a few minutes beforehand [601 Middlebury Road, Kent, OH 44240 is the official address]; decide from there if you'd like to request a free in-person registration and join the gathering [space-dependent, abiding by its ground-rules].

“Bound by perpetual unrequited love; musically-rooted in undying hope and longing!”