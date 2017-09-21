T.ES.U. Open Walkthrough

Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse 601 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio 44240

Are you living life in search of its elusive moments of happiness?

“Nurture life's treasure hunt!”

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.

The official T.ES.U. search is on! Gather with the new “interested” to catch scenes/excerpts [acts 2 and 3] from the pilot season of an original, musically-dramatic, audiovisual production [“T.ES.U.” is pronounced tee-esz-u]; featuring an emotive mix of melodic 'pop-rock centered' story-songs, sci-fi comic graphics and scripted drama.

This regional beta open walkthrough is scheduled for September 21, 2017 from 7-7:35pm EDT. Interested adult supporters of music/arts/drama are welcome to stop by to check things out! [Parents and guardians are responsible for their own dependents.] For more details, please arrive at Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse a few minutes beforehand [601 Middlebury Road, Kent, OH 44240 is the official address]; decide from there if you'd like to request a free in-person registration and join the gathering [space-dependent, abiding by its ground-rules].

“Bound by perpetual unrequited love; musically-rooted in undying hope and longing!”

