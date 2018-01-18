T.ES.U. Open Walkthrough

For those who are impassioned by 'music, arts and drama!', use the following details as your compass:

Catch the next walkthrough of scenes/excerpts from the pilot season of an original, musically-dramatic, audiovisual production. ["T.ES.U." is pronounced tee-esz-u; featuring an emotive mix of melodic 'pop-rock centered' story-songs, sci-fi comic graphics and scripted drama!]

January 18th, 2018,

from 7-7:35pm EST,

Act 2 and Act 3

Fred Fuller Park's

Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse

[601 Middlebury Road, Kent, OH 44240

is the official address]

For more details, just stop by a few minutes beforehand and decide if you'd like to request a free in-person registration to check things out [space-dependent; abiding by its ground-rules; parents/guardians are responsible for their own dependents].

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.