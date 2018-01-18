T.ES.U. Open Walkthrough

Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse 601 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio 44240

For those who are impassioned by 'music, arts and drama!', use the following details as your compass:

Catch the next walkthrough of scenes/excerpts from the pilot season of an original, musically-dramatic, audiovisual production. ["T.ES.U." is pronounced tee-esz-u; featuring an emotive mix of melodic 'pop-rock centered' story-songs, sci-fi comic graphics and scripted drama!]

January 18th, 2018,

from 7-7:35pm EST,

Act 2 and Act 3

Fred Fuller Park's

Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse

[601 Middlebury Road, Kent, OH 44240

is the official address]

For more details, just stop by a few minutes beforehand and decide if you'd like to request a free in-person registration to check things out [space-dependent; abiding by its ground-rules; parents/guardians are responsible for their own dependents].

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.

Info
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance
