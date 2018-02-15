T.ES.U. Open Walkthrough

Catch live scenes/excerpts from an Ohio original, "pop-rock centered", musically-dramatic, audiovisual production ["T.ES.U." is pronounced tee-esz-u; featuring an emotive mix of melodic story-songs, sci-fi comic graphics and scripted drama]; light-heartily chronicling the misadventures of a fellow fictional traveler and his long-awaiting community back home: all "still trying to figure out life...still trying to figure out love".
February 15th, 2018,
from 7-7:30pm EST,
act 1
Fred Fuller Park's
Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse
[601 Middlebury Road, Kent, OH 44240
is the official address]
Stop by a few minutes early to register in person {free} [space-dependent; abiding by its ground-rules; parents/guardians are responsible for their own dependents].
"You are the Universe's missing piece...and its missing peace. Nurture life's treasure hunt!"
- "Nate" of T.ES.U.