T.ES.U. Open Walkthrough

Catch live scenes/excerpts from an Ohio original, "pop-rock centered", musically-dramatic, audiovisual production ["T.ES.U." is pronounced tee-esz-u; featuring an emotive mix of melodic story-songs, sci-fi comic graphics and scripted drama]; light-heartily chronicling the misadventures of a fellow fictional traveler and his long-awaiting community back home: all "still trying to figure out life...still trying to figure out love".

February 15th, 2018,

from 7-7:30pm EST,

act 1

Fred Fuller Park's

Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse

[601 Middlebury Road, Kent, OH 44240

is the official address]

Stop by a few minutes early to register in person {free} [space-dependent; abiding by its ground-rules; parents/guardians are responsible for their own dependents].

"You are the Universe's missing piece...and its missing peace. Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.