T.ES.U. Open Walkthrough

Join "Nate" of T.ES.U. (May 9, 2019, at 7pm, in Kent) as he walks through some live scenes from The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.): an experimental cross between indie pop-rock and musical theatre.

"Nate" of T.ES.U. is one of the main characters from the original, musically-dramatic, audiovisual production; featuring melodic story-songs, sci-fi comic graphics and scripted drama.

Within Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse, we travel inward; to break free from the external universe for a bit.

Register ahead of time (begin the journey at 'EmotionSnapshot.com'), or take the chance of stopping by just beforehand in person (so long as there's room); free. The gatherings are conducted in an informal family-friendly manner, though minors need to be accompanied by their parents/guardians just to be safe. The "free with registration" open walkthrough format also presents an informal opportunity to teach the lyrics, script and choreography. The community can choose to share in the experience by singing along as things become more familiar.

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.