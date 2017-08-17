T.ES.U. Open Walkthrough

Are you living life in search of its elusive moments of happiness?

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.

The official T.ES.U. search is on! Gather with the new "interested" to learn more about an original melodic story-song cycle ["T.ES.U." is pronounced tee-esz-u]; catching scenes/excerpts (act 1) from the pilot season of the production on August 17, 2017 from 7-7:30pm EDT. For more details, please arrive at Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse a few minutes beforehand [601 Middlebury Road, Kent, OH 44240 is the official address]; decide from there if you'd like to request a free in-person registration and join the gathering (so long as there's room, while abiding by its ground-rules). [Parents and guardians are responsible for their own dependents.]

"Bound by unrequited love; musically-rooted in undying hope and longing!"