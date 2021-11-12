A night of competitive fun! Reserve a table and bring your friends - or take a chance and sit at a table with strangers who may know things you don't. Either way you are sure to enjoy the food, drink, trivia competition, and companionship. Proceeds benefit the good works of Bath Volunteers for Service. Information will be posted at bathvolunteersforservice.com as the date draws nearer.
Tacos & Trivia
to
St. George Fellowship Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333
St. George Fellowship Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333
