Talk with a Curator: Angelica Van Buren Reticule

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Get a close look at Angelica Van Buren's beautifully embroidered bag at the virtual curator talk.

In celebration of National Embroidery Month, a unique artifact will be featured. It is a silk hand-sewn and embroidered reticule made by Angelica Van Buren. Angelica served as the official White House Hostess for her father-in-law, President Martin Van Buren from 1838 until 1841. Learn more about this southern belle’s life and times as we examine the delicate hand stitching of the talented Angelica Van Buren.

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
