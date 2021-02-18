Talk with a Curator: Angelica Van Buren Reticule

Get a close look at Angelica Van Buren's beautifully embroidered bag at the virtual curator talk.

In celebration of National Embroidery Month, a unique artifact will be featured. It is a silk hand-sewn and embroidered reticule made by Angelica Van Buren. Angelica served as the official White House Hostess for her father-in-law, President Martin Van Buren from 1838 until 1841. Learn more about this southern belle’s life and times as we examine the delicate hand stitching of the talented Angelica Van Buren.