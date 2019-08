Tall Tales is a band led by Kyndra Heischman that is based out of Akron, Ohio and New Orleans, Louisiana. Honest music that is fun to watch. Repertoire made mostly of originals with a few choice covers. If you enjoy dancing and the occasional rest this is the band for you.

Bandcamp link: https://talltalesofakron.bandcamp.com/

$8 cover at the door

Glassblowing demos in the hot shop at 5:30 pm