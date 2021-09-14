Taste of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame hosts its 14th annual event benefitting the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. Enjoy a seated dinner and a tableside chat and Q&A with Gold Jacket legend Chris Carter. Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2121 George Halas Drive NW, Canton. 5:30-9 p.m. $150 general admission, $250 VIP admission. akroncantonfoodbank.org/taste

Charity & Fundraisers
