The Pro Football Hall of Fame hosts its 14th annual event benefitting the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. Enjoy a seated dinner and a tableside chat and Q&A with Gold Jacket legend Chris Carter. Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2121 George Halas Drive NW, Canton. 5:30-9 p.m. $150 general admission, $250 VIP admission. akroncantonfoodbank.org/taste
Taste of the Pro Football Hall of Fame
to
Pro Football Hall of Fame 2121 George Halas Drive Northwest, Canton, Ohio 44708
Pro Football Hall of Fame 2121 George Halas Drive Northwest, Canton, Ohio 44708
Charity & Fundraisers
Thursday
-
Theater & Dance"Small Engine Repair"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Open (End)ed Show”
-
Friday
-
Theater & Dance"Small Engine Repair"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Open (End)ed Show”
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Kohl Family YMCAP.S. I Love You
-
Kids & Family Theater & Dance"Peter and the Wolf"
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: