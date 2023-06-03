A Taste of Urban Vision – An International Food Fundraiser

A Taste of Urban Vision features delicious international foods to provide support to their work with the children and families of the diverse multinational North Hill neighborhood of Akron.

Purchase tickets online in advance for a discount beginning May 1st, or buy at the door. Additional “tastes” available for purchase between 11am-2pm. Selections include international favorites like Karen spring rolls, Nepali samosas, alongside American classics like BBQ ribs and brisket.

Urban Vision is located at 749 Blaine Avenue in Akron. Parking will be available nearby at Findley Community Learning Center (65 W. Tallmadge Avenue) with shuttle service to and from Urban Vision.

For more than 25 years Urban Vision has been working for the transformation and revitalization of Akron’s North Hill area into a vibrant, unified community through the love and hope of Jesus Christ. Their mission is to come alongside neighborhood children and their families with programs focused on building dignity, inspiring unity, empowering futures, and meeting holistic needs.