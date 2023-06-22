Terry Lee Goffee - The Ultimate Tribute to Johnny Cash Matinee Concert

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

We’re excited to bring Terry Lee Goffee to the Hartville Kitchen for a matinee show! Ohio-born and raised, Terry Lee Goffee brings to life the music of Johnny Cash in his tribute to the iconic Country legend. Terry Lee makes his tribute show different and unique by acting as Johnny Cash from the moment he steps out on stage.

Concerts & Live Music
