Over the course of their thirty-year career, the critically acclaimed iconic Sacramento melodic hard rock quintet – Frank Hannon, Brian Wheat, Jeff Keith, Troy Luccketta and Dave Rude – sold more than 25 million albums and performed to sold out crowds across the world. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $40-$75. hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com