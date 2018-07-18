Tesla

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Over the course of their thirty-year career, the critically acclaimed iconic Sacramento melodic hard rock quintet –  Frank Hannon, Brian Wheat, Jeff Keith, Troy Luccketta and Dave Rude – sold more than 25 million albums and performed to sold out crowds across the world. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $40-$75. hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
