Happy ThankSTEAMing! Join us for a virtual Thanksgiving celebration. During this STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) workshop, we will design a corn maze, engineer the Mayflower and make pumpkin pie slime. This hands-on, active workshop is a great way to have some fun and interact with other kids as we kick off the holiday season. Materials will be provided. $20
Thanksgiving STEAM virtual workshop
to
Summit County Akron, Ohio
Summit County Akron, Ohio
Kids & Family
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Akron Life in Cleveland Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicDANCECleveland Presents BODYTRAFFIC- Online!
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsStark County Artists Exhibition
-