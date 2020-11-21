Thanksgiving STEAM virtual workshop

Summit County Akron, Ohio

Happy ThankSTEAMing! Join us for a virtual Thanksgiving celebration. During this STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) workshop, we will design a corn maze, engineer the Mayflower and make pumpkin pie slime. This hands-on, active workshop is a great way to have some fun and interact with other kids as we kick off the holiday season. Materials will be provided. $20

Kids & Family
3302173811
