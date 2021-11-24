ThankSTEAMing mini-camp

Western Reserve Academy 115 College Street, Akron, Ohio 44236

A morning of Thanksgiving inspired STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) challenges. Kids will work in teams to design and engineer their version of the Mayflower and then it's off to the races! We will also explore some chemistry as we make Pumpkin Pie Slime. Other Thanksgiving themed activities will keep kids having fun all morning!

3302173811
