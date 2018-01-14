The Cleveland Orchestra’s 38th annual Martin Luther King Celebration Concert

Conducted by Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, this free concert celebrates the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Featured artists include bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green, acclaimed actor James Pickens Jr. and the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus assembled and directed by William Henry Caldwell. Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. 7 p.m. Free tickets are distributed via a lottery drawing, which may be entered by filling out a form at clevelandorchestra.com.