The Cleveland Orchestra’s 38th annual Martin Luther King Celebration Concert

Google Calendar - The Cleveland Orchestra’s 38th annual Martin Luther King Celebration Concert - 2018-01-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Cleveland Orchestra’s 38th annual Martin Luther King Celebration Concert - 2018-01-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Cleveland Orchestra’s 38th annual Martin Luther King Celebration Concert - 2018-01-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Cleveland Orchestra’s 38th annual Martin Luther King Celebration Concert - 2018-01-14 19:00:00

Severance Hall 11001 Euclid Ave , Akron, Ohio 44106

Conducted by Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, this free concert celebrates the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Featured artists include bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green, acclaimed actor James Pickens Jr. and the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus assembled and directed by William Henry Caldwell. Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. 7 p.m. Free tickets are distributed via a lottery drawing, which may be entered by filling out a form at clevelandorchestra.com.

Info
Severance Hall 11001 Euclid Ave , Akron, Ohio 44106 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Severance Hall, This & That
Google Calendar - The Cleveland Orchestra’s 38th annual Martin Luther King Celebration Concert - 2018-01-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Cleveland Orchestra’s 38th annual Martin Luther King Celebration Concert - 2018-01-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Cleveland Orchestra’s 38th annual Martin Luther King Celebration Concert - 2018-01-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Cleveland Orchestra’s 38th annual Martin Luther King Celebration Concert - 2018-01-14 19:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

January 8, 2018

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail