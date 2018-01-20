This funny lady is the first openly lesbian comedian to be featured on “Late Night with David Letterman” and to have an HBO special. After 25 years of groundbreaking, stereotype-shattering and brutally honest comedy, she’s not about to start pulling punches now. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com.
The Club at the Civic presents Suzanne Westenhoefer
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
×
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Comedy, This & That
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicSoup at Six: Music in the White House
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & DanceT.ES.U. Open Walkthrough
-
-
Events in The 330Bent Science: 36 Views of Secrest Arboretum
-
Friday
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSinger/Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSidewalk Prophets Concert
-
-
Events in The 330Pours and Pairings
-
-
Comedy Theater & DanceImprov Comedy Show- PNR Improv
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Blu Jazz presents Huntertones
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatMurder Mystery Train: “High Stakes Hotel”
-
Monday
Tuesday
-
Food & Drink This & ThatDinner in the Valley: Alpine Ski Dinner
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatTuesday Musical: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center