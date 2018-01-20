The Club at the Civic presents Suzanne Westenhoefer

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This funny lady is the first openly lesbian comedian to be featured on “Late Night with David Letterman” and to have an HBO special. After 25 years of groundbreaking, stereotype-shattering and brutally honest comedy, she’s not about to start pulling punches now. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com.

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
