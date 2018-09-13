The Divergent Sounds Series: Big Love Meets the Symphony featuring Zach

to Google Calendar - The Divergent Sounds Series: Big Love Meets the Symphony featuring Zach - 2018-09-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Divergent Sounds Series: Big Love Meets the Symphony featuring Zach - 2018-09-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Divergent Sounds Series: Big Love Meets the Symphony featuring Zach - 2018-09-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Divergent Sounds Series: Big Love Meets the Symphony featuring Zach - 2018-09-13 19:30:00

Zimmermann Symphony Center, Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2331 17th St NW, City of Canton, Ohio 44708

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $5. cantonsymphony.org

Info
Zimmermann Symphony Center, Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2331 17th St NW, City of Canton, Ohio 44708 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Divergent Sounds Series: Big Love Meets the Symphony featuring Zach - 2018-09-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Divergent Sounds Series: Big Love Meets the Symphony featuring Zach - 2018-09-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Divergent Sounds Series: Big Love Meets the Symphony featuring Zach - 2018-09-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Divergent Sounds Series: Big Love Meets the Symphony featuring Zach - 2018-09-13 19:30:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

September 13, 2018

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Derby Downs

Sunday

September 16, 2018

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail