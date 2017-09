× Expand Andrew Macpherson

The roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll of the Doobie Brothers has endured for over four decades, selling more than 48 million albums and winning four Grammy awards. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $68-$110. www.livenation.com.