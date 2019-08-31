The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

This Emmy Award-winning group is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun” and “Hey Jude,” the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing. MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $33-$48. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
Concerts & Live Music
