The Grinch in Peninsula

Visit the Grinch at the G.A.R. Hall and help him give back this year by donating new socks to be distributed locally to needy men, women, and children. Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win goodies from local businesses and finish your shopping experience with wonderful gifts from Peninsula’s shops and galleries. Village of Peninsula, Main Street (state Route 303), Peninsula. 1-2:30 p.m. For details, visit explorepeninsula.com.