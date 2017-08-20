The Indigo Girls with Brandy Clark

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

With a legacy of releases and countless U.S. and international tours behind them, the Indigo Girls have forged their own way in the music business. This event is presented by The LGBT Akron Arts Festival & The Akron Civic Theatre. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $33-$55. www.akroncivic.com.

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
