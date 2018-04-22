The Israel Festival: Decades of Israel

Israel will celebrate 70 years of independence this year, and the Shaw JCC is set to mark this momentous anniversary with this communitywide celebration. The Israel Festival includes delicious Israeli food, arts and crafts and fun activities for guests of all ages. The event is co-sponsored by the Jewish Community Board of Akron. Schultz Campus for Jewish Life, 750 White Pond Drive, Akron. 12:30-4 p.m. Free. shawjcc.com