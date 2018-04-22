The Israel Festival: Decades of Israel

to Google Calendar - The Israel Festival: Decades of Israel - 2018-04-22 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Israel Festival: Decades of Israel - 2018-04-22 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Israel Festival: Decades of Israel - 2018-04-22 12:30:00 iCalendar - The Israel Festival: Decades of Israel - 2018-04-22 12:30:00

Schultz Campus for Jewish Life 750 White Pond Drive, Akron, Ohio

Israel will celebrate 70 years of independence this year, and the Shaw JCC is set to mark this momentous anniversary with this communitywide celebration. The Israel Festival includes delicious Israeli food, arts and crafts and fun activities for guests of all ages. The event is co-sponsored by the Jewish Community Board of Akron. Schultz Campus for Jewish Life, 750 White Pond Drive, Akron. 12:30-4 p.m. Free. shawjcc.com

Info
Schultz Campus for Jewish Life 750 White Pond Drive, Akron, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330
to Google Calendar - The Israel Festival: Decades of Israel - 2018-04-22 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Israel Festival: Decades of Israel - 2018-04-22 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Israel Festival: Decades of Israel - 2018-04-22 12:30:00 iCalendar - The Israel Festival: Decades of Israel - 2018-04-22 12:30:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 18, 2018

Thursday

April 19, 2018

Friday

April 20, 2018

Saturday

April 21, 2018

Sunday

April 22, 2018

Monday

April 23, 2018

Tuesday

April 24, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail