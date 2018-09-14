The Kent Stage presents an Acoustic Evening with Keb Mo

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

An American blues musician and four-time Grammy Award winner, Keb Mo is a singer, guitarist and songwriter living in Nashville, Tenn. His post-modern blues style is influenced by many eras and genres, including folk, rock, jazz, pop and country. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $38-$149. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
