The Kent Stage presents JJ Grey & Mofro

JJ Grey remains an unfettered performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the deep grooves of his compositions. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$37. thekentstage.com

