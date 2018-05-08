The Kent Stage presents John Popper Live

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Front man for the platinum-selling hit-making jam band Blues Traveler for 30 years, Popper is revered as among the best harmonica players in rock music. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $40-$55. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
