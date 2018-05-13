The Kent Stage presents Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives - 2018-05-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives - 2018-05-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives - 2018-05-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives - 2018-05-13 19:30:00

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Grammy Award winner Stuart had chart-topping country hits in the 1990s, served as president of the Country Music Association, played for four presidents and maintains an extensive collection of country music memorabilia. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 7:30 p.m. $30-$45. thekentstage.com

Info
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives - 2018-05-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives - 2018-05-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives - 2018-05-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives - 2018-05-13 19:30:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

May 9, 2018

Thursday

May 10, 2018

Friday

May 11, 2018

Saturday

May 12, 2018

Sunday

May 13, 2018

Monday

May 14, 2018

Tuesday

May 15, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser