The Kent Stage presents Rita Coolidge

She played a pivotal role in the Los Angeles singer-songwriter scene of the 1970s, where she made her bones as a top backup singer before embarking on a platinum-selling solo career with hits “We’re All Alone,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” “All Time High” and “(Your Love Has Lifted Me) Higher and Higher.” The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 7:30 p.m. $28-$38. thekentstage.com