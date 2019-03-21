The Kent Stage presents Skerryvore

Western Reserve Folk Arts Association presents award-winning Scottish band, Skerryvore. It is made up of Alec Dalglish (lead vocals and guitars,) Martin Gillespie (Bagpipes and whistles,) Daniel Gillespie (accordion,) Craig Espie (fiddle,) Fraser West (drums,) Jodie Bremaneson (bass) and Alan Scobie (keyboards.) The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $20. thekentstage.com