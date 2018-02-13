The Kent Stage presents The Dustbowl Revival

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

This Venice, California-based roots and jazz collective merges old-school bluegrass, swamp gospel, jug band, jump blues and the hot swing of the 1930s to form a spicy roots cocktail. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $18-$22. thekentstage.com

Info
Concerts & Live Music
