The King’s Singers
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Listen to festive a cappella music from the King’s Singers’ recent travels as well as big musical moments from last year including Disney’s 100 anniversary and the 400-year anniversary of music by English composer William Byrd. E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $19-$65. tuesdaymusical.org
