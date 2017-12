12/20, 12/21 The Ninth Annual Ryan Humbert Holiday Extravaganza: A Very Shootouts Christmas

This special concert has become a staple of the Northeast Ohio holiday season. This year’s show features Humbert’s new traditional country and honkytonk band, Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20 or $35 Date Night Special. akroncivic.com