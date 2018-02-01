While shaking hands at the Temple of Music at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York, President McKinley was shot. This exhibition explores what happened in the eight days between the assassination and McKinley’s death, as well as examine the exposition itself: what it was, why it was held and what new technologies were on display. McKinley Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. $8-$10. mckinleymuseum.org