"The Showman" starring Frankie Scinta

Dating back to the 1980’s, Frankie Scinta has been selling out shows in Akron for decades. This summer, he’ll make an iconic return to Akron at the LeBron James Family Foundation’s newly opened House Three Thirty in a performance for the ages. “The Showman” will feature a lively set of current hits and classics as the musician entertains with his world-class vocals, timely comedy, and spot-on impressions.

This special musical performance marks the return of headlining shows at House Three Thirty’s iconic Cabaret that has been renovated to provide a five-star experience with its comfortable seating, VIP views in the Kaulig Companies Club, and reimagined front row “floor seat” experience.

Tickets for “The Showman” on June 16th and June 17th are on sale now at https://bit.ly/FrankieScinta2023.