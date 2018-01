1/11-2/10 “The Shrine of Realization and other Extraordinary Objects and Visionary Images”

Opening Reception 1/11 Enjoy this solo exhibition of lit sculptures and new paintings by Mark Soppeland and a small selection of works by Marvin Jones. Harris Stanton Gallery, 2301 W. Market St., Akron. 5:30-8 p.m. Free. harrisstantongallery.com