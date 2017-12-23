The Wizards of Winter

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Featuring former members of The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, The Wizards of Winter is a diverse orchestra of world-class, top-tier musicians performing contemporary musical masterpieces that include classic Christmas songs, timeless favorites and original compositions. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave., N., Canton. 8-10 p.m. $34-$69. cantonpalacetheatre.org

