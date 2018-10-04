“Recast”: Curated by Mary Urbas

to Google Calendar - “Recast”: Curated by Mary Urbas - 2018-10-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Recast”: Curated by Mary Urbas - 2018-10-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Recast”: Curated by Mary Urbas - 2018-10-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - “Recast”: Curated by Mary Urbas - 2018-10-04 10:00:00

Artists Archives of the Western Reserve 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland, Ohio

Through 11/10 “Recast”: Curated by Mary Urbas

“Recast” is the follow-up exhibition to 2016’s popular Ceramics Invitational. The show features a diverse array of ceramic art, including hand-built sculptural work and includes Ohio artists not typically shown in the region. Some exhibiting artists include David Batz, William Brouillard, Kimberly Chapman, Sarah Clague, Todd Leech and the late Archive artist George Roby. The Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. For gallery hours, visit artistsarchives.org.

Info
Artists Archives of the Western Reserve 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - “Recast”: Curated by Mary Urbas - 2018-10-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Recast”: Curated by Mary Urbas - 2018-10-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Recast”: Curated by Mary Urbas - 2018-10-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - “Recast”: Curated by Mary Urbas - 2018-10-04 10:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

October 3, 2018

Thursday

October 4, 2018

Friday

October 5, 2018

Saturday

October 6, 2018

Sunday

October 7, 2018

Monday

October 8, 2018

Tuesday

October 9, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail