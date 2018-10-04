× Expand unknown

Through 11/10 “Recast”: Curated by Mary Urbas

“Recast” is the follow-up exhibition to 2016’s popular Ceramics Invitational. The show features a diverse array of ceramic art, including hand-built sculptural work and includes Ohio artists not typically shown in the region. Some exhibiting artists include David Batz, William Brouillard, Kimberly Chapman, Sarah Clague, Todd Leech and the late Archive artist George Roby. The Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. For gallery hours, visit artistsarchives.org.