Queen Bee Productions presents “The Rules of the Playground: An Evening of Works”

Queen Bee Productions is proud to present six of Gage’s hardest-hitting, daring, heartbreaking, principled, bitter and often very funny plays exploring cultural norms, expectations and gender roles. Even though these plays were written in the last several decades, some as early as 1987, the subject matter is still relevant today. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. 7:30 p.m. $15-$22. weathervaneplayhouse.org