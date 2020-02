“Elias Sime: Tightrope”

Artist Elias Sime draws from a range of influences, including linguistics, botany, artistic movements and topographic photography. This noteworthy exhibition features two works created specifically for the show alongside a large selection from the “Tightrope” series, in addition to several earlier stitched canvases. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. Wed.-Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; $3-$12, free Thurs. akronartmuseum.org