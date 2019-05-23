Massillon Woman’s Club: A Century of Sisterhood

This exhibit will include photographs and information about the 125-year-old Five Oaks mansion, which is home to the Woman’s Club. It will picture Ruth McClymonds Maitland and Edna McClymonds Wales, who gave their family home to the women of Massillon and trace the club’s beginnings from World War I Red Cross work to the founding of the social and civic organization that continues today. The Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. Tues.-Sat. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org