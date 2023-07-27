Through 9/16 Summer Exhibitions Take in exhibitions such as Patricia Zinsmeister Parker’s “I Did It My Way,” Joseph T. Dick’s “The Art of a Lifetime,” Debra DeGregorio’s “Disorganized Attachment,” Susan Yingling’s “Place,” “The Art of Rex Mitchell,” “Human: Nature” and “Social Justice.” Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. Friday noon-7 p.m. & Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. summitartspace.org