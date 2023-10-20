Tire Town JAZZFEST

Tiretown Golf Charities will host a JazzFest, Friday, October 20 from 6-10 p.m. at St. George Fellowship Centre, 3204 Ridgewood Rd. The event is a fundraiser for academic scholarships and the Tiretown Junior Golf Club, which provides tuition for FIrst Tee of Greater Akron and Akron Public Schools. The music features Mo’Mojo & JusFrinz. Hors d'oeuvres, cocktails and a New Orleans cuisine dinner, catered by TLC. 50/50 raffles and silent auction.

Tickets are $85 per person and are available at Eventbrite.com. Send inquiries to rpaulk@tiretowngolfclub.net