Title: Polish and Publish Your Writing! Insights from The Write Stuff! Authors Group

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Short description: Members of The Write Stuff! Authors Group will be in attendance. Get insights and advice from local authors to help you polish and publish your writing.

Description

Authors of various genres will be present to offer guidance and answer questions. Authors in The Write Stuff! will have their books available to sell and sign.

________________________________________

The Write Stuff! Authors Group has published the following books that are in our catalog:

"In Context: The Eclectic Works of The Write Stuff Authors Group"

"In Review: The Eclectic Works of The Write Stuff Authors Group"

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Talks & Readings
330-896-9074
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Title: Polish and Publish Your Writing! Insights from The Write Stuff! Authors Group - 2022-10-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Title: Polish and Publish Your Writing! Insights from The Write Stuff! Authors Group - 2022-10-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Title: Polish and Publish Your Writing! Insights from The Write Stuff! Authors Group - 2022-10-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Title: Polish and Publish Your Writing! Insights from The Write Stuff! Authors Group - 2022-10-22 10:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Wednesday

September 28, 2022

Thursday

September 29, 2022

Friday

September 30, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required