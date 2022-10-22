Title: Polish and Publish Your Writing! Insights from The Write Stuff! Authors Group

Short description: Members of The Write Stuff! Authors Group will be in attendance. Get insights and advice from local authors to help you polish and publish your writing.

Description

Authors of various genres will be present to offer guidance and answer questions. Authors in The Write Stuff! will have their books available to sell and sign.

The Write Stuff! Authors Group has published the following books that are in our catalog:

"In Context: The Eclectic Works of The Write Stuff Authors Group"

"In Review: The Eclectic Works of The Write Stuff Authors Group"