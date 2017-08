× Expand Photo by Amanda Goodin

Meet the area’s most trusted wedding experts offering their best wedding planning advice, discounts, packages, food tastings and giveaways. Get up close and personal with gowns, tuxedos, flowers, invitations, reception decor, cakes, limos and so much more. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $15. Children ages 6 and under are free. www.todaysbride.com.