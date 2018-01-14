Today’s Bride Wedding Show

to Google Calendar - Today’s Bride Wedding Show - 2018-01-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Today’s Bride Wedding Show - 2018-01-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Today’s Bride Wedding Show - 2018-01-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Today’s Bride Wedding Show - 2018-01-14 10:00:00

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Enjoy the latest in 2018 wedding trends and inspiration in bridal fashion, photography, cakes, decor and more, with over 100 Northeast Ohio vendors. If you are engaged and planning a wedding, this wedding show experience is one you can’t miss. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $15-$40. todaysbride.com

Info
John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Bridal, This & That
to Google Calendar - Today’s Bride Wedding Show - 2018-01-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Today’s Bride Wedding Show - 2018-01-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Today’s Bride Wedding Show - 2018-01-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Today’s Bride Wedding Show - 2018-01-14 10:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

January 8, 2018

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail